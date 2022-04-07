South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Minor flood warning issued for Nowra, Terara and Sussex Inlet

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOOD WATCH: Sanctuary Point Paradise Beach and boat ramp on Monday, March 7. Image: Dannie & Matt Connolly Photography.

The Bureau of Meteorology has stated possible flooding could at occur at Nowra and Terara overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.