South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Five talented gumleaf players to perform at Giiyong Festival

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Making music with a gumleaf is a unique and treasured part of our country's history. This weekend's Giiyong Festival will present a very special project showcasing this most humble of instruments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.