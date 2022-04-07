Dragons enforcer Su'A ready to make amends for bin sins

Dragons enforcer Jaydn Su'A admits his frustration and confusion over his NRL sin-binnings and suspension, but the strongest feeling is a desire to make it up to his teammates after St George Illawarra slumped to three straight losses.
