Almost 350 COVID-19 cases recorded in Shoalhaven

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 7 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:30am
Almost 350 Shoalhaven residents tested positive to COVID-19 in Thursday's update.

