South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Big Country Festival back and bigger than ever in Berry

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG RETURN: For the Big Country Festival in Berry. Photo: Supplied.

Get ready to strap on those boots and pull out your akubra because a big event is coming back to Berry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.