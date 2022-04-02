South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Big success for Little Terns thanks to local volunteers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
April 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECORD NUMBER: The highest number of Little Tern fledglings were observed at Shoalhaven Heads this season. Photo: Supplied.

It was a glorious sight to see to say the least.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.