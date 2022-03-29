Bundanon's field days offer chance to connect with land

Grab a torch and explore the environment at night with an ecologist.
Walk with traditional custodians from Gadhungal Murring and learn about cultural artifacts, bush tucker and natural medicines.
Weave with Uncle Steve Russell, learn how to eco dye and explore much more at Bundanon during the Easter school holidays.
Bundanon's 2022 Field Days is a deep exploration of the natural environment.
The program is designed to transform anxieties into action by inspiring people to consider and care for the natural environment around them.
On Monday, April 11, the program kicks off with an artist-led drumming workshop, where children will explore and create rhythms with percussion instruments, found and human-made.
Several unique guided bushwalks for all ages will take place over the period.
There are opportunities for the community to band together and contribute to Bundanon's major bush regeneration projects.
These sessions will include guided bushwalks with the expert team who care for Bundanon's 1000 hectares of bushland along the Shoalhaven River.
Visit Bundanon's website to explore the entire program available.
Bundanon's brand new Art Museum is now open Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am until 5pm. The Ramox Cafe on site is also open Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am until 4pm.
Children's entry to the Art Museum is free. Find out more and take the trip at bundanon.com.au.
Betty O'Neill is a writer and teacher with a lively curiosity and passion for learning. She has an eclectic range of degrees and is a lecturer at the University of Technology, Sydney.
Shoalhaven Libraries is excited to be hosting her talk, at which she will discuss her book The Other Side of Absence.
Betty grew up knowing very little about her father, Antoni. She knew that he had fled Poland after World War II, that he had disappeared overnight when she was just an infant, and that his brief reappearance when she was a young adult had been a harrowing ordeal.
Fifty-five years after he deserted her family, Betty was determined to find out more. Her search for truth takes her to Poland, where she unexpectedly inherits a family apartment from the half-sister she never knew.
Sifting through photos and letters, she begins to piece together a picture of her father as a Polish resistance fighter, a survivor of Auschwitz and Gusen concentration camps, an exile in post-war England, and a migrant to Australia. But the deeper she searches, the darker the revelations about her father become.
Honest, compelling, and meticulously researched, The Other Side of Absence is an elegant debut memoir of resilience and strength and of a daughter reconciling the damage that families inherit from war.
Betty will present on Tuesday, April 5, at Ulladulla Library from 10am and Nowra Library at 2pm. Book via Shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or phone 4429 3705.
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has a show that the whole family will love during the Easter school holidays. Imagine a fast-paced, funny, fully explosive hour of crazy antics, and that's The Alphabet of Awesome Science.
Join Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (aka the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian (you should look that one up) words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises.
Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet).
Each word provides Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping-off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations - that squish, squirt, float, fly, erupt and explode.
Together, this dad joke-quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating, and gross.
Every show is different, with the audience deciding the order in which the letters are revealed and explored.
Plus, it's a race. The alphabetical, scientifical (not sure if that's a word) clock is counting down. Will our plucky pair of professors manage to conduct 26 experiments relating to 26 big words in 52 minutes?
Tickets are selling fast, so book today at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or phone the box office on 4429 5757.
Two exciting new solo exhibitions will open at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery on Saturday, April 2, presenting works by two well-respected artists, both masters of storytelling - one in paint and one in film.
Graham Blondel's abstract artworks have a diverse universal narrative derived from his domestic life, extensive travels, street art, his interest in all cultures - especially tribal - and a love of art history.
There are elements of Pop art and graphic street art in his works.
MindScapes is a survey exhibition of works from Blondel's final year at the National Art School in 1971 to the present.
The title refers to the perceptual and psychological projections arrived at through his work as a professional artist for more than 50 years.
The pieces are linked by an evident love of heightened vibrant colour and dense patterning, whether in totally non-objective works or through graphic abstractions with symbolic, recognisable motifs.
Graham grew up in Nowra, and both the gallery and artist are delighted to share a wide selection of his works with the community.
"Being offered a survey exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is an exciting opportunity for me," Blondel said.
"Having left Nowra at 17 to study at the National Art School and Alexander Mackie Teachers College in Sydney, my life trajectory has been one of continuous art-making, art teaching, exhibition curating, gallery directing and travelling extensively to experience the world of art in all its forms. What a privilege."
Zanny Begg's practise incorporates film, drawing and installation and is interested in exploring contested histories.
These Stories Will be Different, a UNSW Galleries and Museums & Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, brings together three of the artist's most significant video installations.
Between them, these works reimagine a medieval feminist utopia, probe the unsolved murder of Juanita Nielsen, a high-profile anti-gentrification campaigner and explore the connections between love, loss, and language in diasporic communities in Australia.
The videos tell stories, but they also challenge the politics of storytelling itself. Drawing on ancient literary traditions, non-linear timeframes, and computer-generated randomisation, Zanny Begg invites you to see the world differently.
"All my work has been about ways of living and inhabiting the world ... how we can live in the world differently," Begg said.
"I am not sure if art alone can create a different world, but it can help us see how one could come into existence, and the ways in which we can contribute to this process."
Don't miss your chance to see these two high-calibre exhibitions at the gallery before they close on Saturday, May 28.