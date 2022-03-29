See alphabet fun explode on stage

Solo exhibitions stand out Advertising Feature

Zanny Begg: The Beehive (production still) 2018. Image courtesy of the artist and Enigma Machine. Photograph: Hugh Hamilton

Two exciting new solo exhibitions will open at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery on Saturday, April 2, presenting works by two well-respected artists, both masters of storytelling - one in paint and one in film.

Graham Blondel's abstract artworks have a diverse universal narrative derived from his domestic life, extensive travels, street art, his interest in all cultures - especially tribal - and a love of art history.



There are elements of Pop art and graphic street art in his works.

MindScapes is a survey exhibition of works from Blondel's final year at the National Art School in 1971 to the present.



The title refers to the perceptual and psychological projections arrived at through his work as a professional artist for more than 50 years.



The pieces are linked by an evident love of heightened vibrant colour and dense patterning, whether in totally non-objective works or through graphic abstractions with symbolic, recognisable motifs.

Graham grew up in Nowra, and both the gallery and artist are delighted to share a wide selection of his works with the community.

"Being offered a survey exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is an exciting opportunity for me," Blondel said.



Graham Blondel, Contagion Head George, 2021, mixed media on paper, 32 x 24cm.

"Having left Nowra at 17 to study at the National Art School and Alexander Mackie Teachers College in Sydney, my life trajectory has been one of continuous art-making, art teaching, exhibition curating, gallery directing and travelling extensively to experience the world of art in all its forms. What a privilege."

Zanny Begg's practise incorporates film, drawing and installation and is interested in exploring contested histories.



These Stories Will be Different, a UNSW Galleries and Museums & Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, brings together three of the artist's most significant video installations.



Graham Blondel, The Empress (at Court), 1986/2017, acrylic and paper on canvas, 173 x 101cm.

Between them, these works reimagine a medieval feminist utopia, probe the unsolved murder of Juanita Nielsen, a high-profile anti-gentrification campaigner and explore the connections between love, loss, and language in diasporic communities in Australia.



The videos tell stories, but they also challenge the politics of storytelling itself. Drawing on ancient literary traditions, non-linear timeframes, and computer-generated randomisation, Zanny Begg invites you to see the world differently.

"All my work has been about ways of living and inhabiting the world ... how we can live in the world differently," Begg said.



"I am not sure if art alone can create a different world, but it can help us see how one could come into existence, and the ways in which we can contribute to this process."