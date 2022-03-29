Ever wanted to learn how to field dress a deer? Advertising Feature

EXPERTS: Contract shooter Rad Tyrell from Feral Finders and Wayne Fitzsimmons from Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies look forward to the open day this Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Whether you hunt for sport, enjoy a bit of target practice, or are someone who simply needs to rid their property of pests, this special event is one not to miss.

Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies, located on Bellevue Street, South Nowra, will host an open day on Saturday, April 2, from 8am to 1.30pm.



The day will be jam-packed with demonstrations and workshops, with experts on hand to answer all your questions.

Wayne Fitzsimmons and Andrew Sackey from Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies will cover firearm safety course information.

From Feral Finders, contract shooter Rad Tyrell will be teaching people how to trap wild dogs and foxes. "That information will be helpful for farmers and property owners looking to deal with feral animals," Wayne said.

Dan Fields from South Coast Hunters Club will present a talk on black powder firearms. "Dan has a vast range of knowledge; he's our go-to man for a lot of things," Wayne said.



There will also be a deer field dressing workshop.

Attendees on the day will also get access to some fantastic open day specials ranging from 5 to 25 per cent off certain products. There will also be a sausage sizzle and hourly lucky door prizes drawn.

Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies is one of three stores owned by Aaron Brown of Extreme Outdoor Sports.

Southern Firearms is located in Oak Flats (4256 4200), and Field and Stream is located in Bong Bong Street, Bowral (4862 2288).



Aaron has owned and run Extreme Outdoor Sports for the last decade or so.

In addition to the other stores, Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies is known for specialising in providing the right information and top customer service regarding firearms.

They sell just about everything related to shooting, including firearms, archery equipment, knives, clothing, optics, gun safes and will also take special orders.

Wayne Fitzsimmons said shooting had always been popular, but he felt people's interest had grown over the last few years.

"A lot of people you wouldn't expect are into shooting; it is growing," he said.



"Locally, we have a lot of clubs - for clay pigeon shooting, rifle shooting, and so on."

The activity is not just about shooting animals either.

"There's target shooting, and ranges, contract shooters for feral animals, many farmers who need to shoot, there are lots of reasons for it," Wayne said.