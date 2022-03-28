South Coast Register
Murphy Family Funerals withdraw St Georges Basin crematorium development application

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
March 28 2022
An artist's impression of the funeral home at the proposed The Wool Road site.

Murphy Funeral Homes has withdrawn plans for a $10 million funeral home at St Georges Basin due to a rare orchid species being found at the site.

