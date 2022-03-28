Murphy Funeral Homes has withdrawn plans for a $10 million funeral home at St Georges Basin due to a rare orchid species being found at the site.
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
