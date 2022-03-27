South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council lends hand to flood-impacted northern NSW communities

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 27 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HAND: Shoalhaven Water has shipped essential equipment to aid flood recovery operations in northern NSW. Image: supplied.

Shoalhaven City Council has shipped water utility supplies for essential domestic infrastructure to aid the recovery of flood-ravaged northern NSW communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.