South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven schools to get more rapid antigen tests ahead of peak as part of new 'COVID response'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 25 2022 - 1:10am, first published March 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 rapid antigen test. Image: Anna Warr.

In an effort to protect face-to-face learning across the state, public schools are being provided with additional rapid antigen tests for staff and students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.