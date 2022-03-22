South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra's The Disability Trust finally cuts the ribbon on its upgraded office

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 23 2022 - 12:48am, first published March 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL OFFICIAL: Nowra's The Disability Trust was finally able to hold and official opening celebration for its new office, having contended with COVID-related postponements.

Nowra's The Disability Trust has well and truly grown into its new space on Kinghorne St.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.