Berry special place to live Advertising Feature

DELIGHTFUL: Outside, the Uniting Berry patio enjoys wonderful countryside views and is a popular spot for barbecues and celebrations.

Uniting has been caring for older Australians for over 100 years, and now it is proud to welcome the local community into its residential aged care home in Berry.

Since acquiring the home in 2021, residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them in living their day in their own way.

For many, that means building and maintaining strong connections with the locals.

Uniting Berry provides permanent, dementia and respite care that has been carefully tailored to each person's individual needs.

In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving and people are doing meaningful and enjoyable things.

In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving and doing meaningful and enjoyable things. - Uniting Berry

The home has three households, including a dedicated Memory Support Unit (MSU), providing a secure environment with personalised care for residents living with dementia.

There are private rooms and shared rooms which are popular with couples.

All rooms have ensuites, air-conditioning, and most face the peaceful courtyard or have their own patios.

It's the perfect mix of community and privacy.

Daily meals cooked by the on-site chef are served in the dining room, and there are quiet spaces for reading, relaxing or catching up with friends and family.

Outside, the patio enjoys wonderful countryside views and is a popular spot for barbecues and celebrations.

Hairdressing services and beauty treatments are available at the salon, and the lifestyle team maintains a lively social calendar.

It's a 15-minute walk or short bus trip into Berry for shops and cafes serving the town's famous baked treats, and the nearby showground hosts a regular farmers' market.

This beautiful rural town is well-known for its gardens, trees, arts and crafts, antiques and markets.



With a population of less than 2000 and tree-lined streets, Berry possesses the atmosphere of an unspoilt boutique village.



You're in good hands with Uniting Berry.

