Dust off your fun clothes, grab your friends and get set to celebrate as the NSW Seniors Festival springs into action. Count on it, we have earned a bit fun, in fact bushels of the stuff, because it has been a dreary time to now.
Now in its 64th year, the festival will run from March 25 to April 3 with the theme It's Time to Reconnect.
So no looking back for seniors, as you are being invited to try something new, visit interesting places, dance, sing and generally have a wow of a time at hundreds of free and discounted events and activities running across the state.
There's also a range of online experiences.
As always, the hottest ticket in town is to the Premier's Gala Concerts at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, on March 30 and 31.
If you missed out on tickets, and don't despair if you did because you're in the majority, you'll also be able to watch the event via livestream from the comfort of your home on March 30 at 2.45pm.
Register at events.humanitix.com. Search 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts Live Stream.
Audiences and those tuning in will be treated to an absolute feast of entertainment from some of Australia's best musical entertainers, including Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.
Running alongside the gala concerts will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo.
The ICC will be a hive of activity, with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel, lifestyle, health, services and more.
Expo-goers can also look forward to games, giveaways, expert advice - and lashings of fun.
The expo runs from 9am-5pm on March 30 and 9am-3pm March 31. Entry is free. And if you can't make it, you can attend online. Expert exhibitors will deliver virtual workshops on nutrition, yoga and fitness, finance, home organising and more.
A livestream showcasing performances from the expo stage will also be available. Register for the online expo at www.expo.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au
Don't miss out: Want to find an activity near you? Go to www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au and look for Find an Activity under the Events tab.
Uniting has been caring for older Australians for over 100 years, and now it is proud to welcome the local community into its residential aged care home in Berry.
Since acquiring the home in 2021, residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them in living their day in their own way.
For many, that means building and maintaining strong connections with the locals.
Uniting Berry provides permanent, dementia and respite care that has been carefully tailored to each person's individual needs.
In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving and people are doing meaningful and enjoyable things.
In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving and doing meaningful and enjoyable things.- Uniting Berry
The home has three households, including a dedicated Memory Support Unit (MSU), providing a secure environment with personalised care for residents living with dementia.
There are private rooms and shared rooms which are popular with couples.
All rooms have ensuites, air-conditioning, and most face the peaceful courtyard or have their own patios.
It's the perfect mix of community and privacy.
Daily meals cooked by the on-site chef are served in the dining room, and there are quiet spaces for reading, relaxing or catching up with friends and family.
Outside, the patio enjoys wonderful countryside views and is a popular spot for barbecues and celebrations.
Hairdressing services and beauty treatments are available at the salon, and the lifestyle team maintains a lively social calendar.
It's a 15-minute walk or short bus trip into Berry for shops and cafes serving the town's famous baked treats, and the nearby showground hosts a regular farmers' market.
This beautiful rural town is well-known for its gardens, trees, arts and crafts, antiques and markets.
With a population of less than 2000 and tree-lined streets, Berry possesses the atmosphere of an unspoilt boutique village.
You're in good hands with Uniting Berry.
To find out more, visit the website uniting.org/berry or phone Uniting on 1800 864 846.