South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Booderee's bandicoot population is growing - it's a promising sign for park rangers

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 22 2022 - 3:55am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPOTTED: Cameras at Booderee National Park have sighted the park's fourth generation of the endangered southern brown bandicoot.

The newest member of Booderee National Park's southern brown bandicoot population has been caught on camera, and its appearance has park rangers excited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.