When Mini Mokes are out and about, they always turn heads. So it's only fitting that their owners love to take them on tour. Mokin Jervis Bay has been cruising up and down the South Coast this week, playing host to Moke drivers from across the state and beyond. It's been a while since the fleet of Mokes has caught the eyes of onlookers in the region; the last time Mokin Jervis Bay club hosted a major event was 2020. Now on to their third biennial South Coast run, organiser Col Loudon said it's the sense of adventure that drew these classic car fanatics back to Huskisson for the tour. "A lot of Moke owners travel like this. We have caught up with [owners] in Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland - we do get around," he said. "We do it because it brings people out of their comfort zones, and because it really is a great little community." It's a tour which has spread joy to many a passer by, who has marvelled at the display of 13 tiny cars parked at idyllic locations on the coast. Each driver understands the appeal - they're passionate about the Moke, and the stories behind them. Club member Alan Sullivan said they are always a conversation starter. "Everybody wants to tell you about the one they had, or the one their dad had," he said. "When you stop to get fuel, some people will be on their way over before you've even stepped out of the car. "But the first comment is always 'I wish I never sold mine'." While many of the Moke drivers' usual whistle stop tours have been hampered by the pandemic and its restrictions, the Jervis Bay club is enthusiastic about finally getting out again. Mr Loudon said they are looking to grow at a local level, and all Moke owners are welcome. "If you have the same passion and are in the area, look us up, then come out and do what we do - have some fun," he said. "We're trying to get out at least one weekend a month in the local area. "If people want knowledge or experience - want to know where to get parts for them, what you can do, what you can't do - anybody in this group will answer the question. And if I don't know it, someone else will."

