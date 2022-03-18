news, latest-news,

NSW Police divers are expected to search waters off Currarong over the weekend, looking for a fisherman who went missing late last month. The wild weather the area has experienced of late has hampered the search efforts of emergency services who were looking for a Victorian fisherman who went missing off Beecroft Peninsula, east of Currarong, on February 28. The man went missing from the popular Mermaid Inlet, east of the Currarong township. His body has still not been recovered. Read more: An aerial and water search was launched after the some of the man's personal items were found at the location and his car at a nearby car park. Initial searches undertaken by Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Lifesaving NSW crews along with SES, had to be called off due to poor weather conditions. The search resumed the following day but again had to be abandoned due to wild weather conditions and then the East Coast Low and subsequent flooding. Regular searches have since been undertaken of the shoreline in the area but have failed to find any trace of the missing man. Late this week an assessment on conditions in the area has been undertaken and it is understood NSW Police divers are due to be in the area over the next few days for a further search of the water, including the many underwater ledges and caves in the area. But that will be dependent on the ongoing surf conditions. Meanwhile, a search for 34-year-old Duc Nguyen Ong, who went missing while fishing at Kiama on Tuesday (March 15) continues. He as last seen about noon on Tuesday walking towards the rock ledge with a fishing rod at Marsden Headland in Kiama.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/eba85bbf-255f-4f93-aedb-4da199cea4aa.JPG/r3_0_996_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg