newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As inflation goes up, people from the community may be starting to feel the stress of having to make your money stretch further. Through this period, businesses, and individuals, need to take the steps to stop themselves from becoming a victim of theft and fraud. Unfortunately, some offenders may commit these types of crimes out of desperation, having issues in controlling their finances in a suitable way. One area that will hit the hip pocket now is from the price of fuel. Both unleaded and diesel prices are going up. It's to the point I couldn't PayWave, after filling my little i30 because it went over $100. Read more: There will be the likelihood of an increase in fail to pay for fuel matters as a result. People need to realise that committing this offence is not a ticket-able offence but likely to result in the criminal charge of dishonestly obtain property by deception. This can result in a conviction being listed on your criminal history and/or even result in a term of imprisonment up to 10 years. So that is something to think of before you do a drive-off. This also calls for people to make sure their vehicles are secured. You will be surprised with what offenders may go to, to get themselves that little bit more petrol, including syphoning. Make sure you lock your vehicles up to lessen the chance of anyone being able to access the vehicle and popping open the fuel cap. Storekeepers will also have to keep alert of people maybe taking their chance of a bit of five-finger discount shopping. The obvious advice is to have your stores fitted with CCTV footage in attempt to identify possible shoplifters. That may help with the investigation but something you can do to try and deter it from occurring is putting signage up in the store, advising of CCTV being used, or even using the quality customer service to chat with your customers. Would-be offenders may be spooked by seeing this, and the facts that staff may have a face-to-face conversation with them before doing the deed. Another tip would be improving your line of sight to all areas of the store. Having tall shelving may be good for stocking product, but it blocks your vision to parts of the store which may be used for offenders hiding while they conceal items in their bags or clothing. So overall, stealing something like chocolate from the store is not worth it. Even if you think you have 'twix' up your sleeve. Remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive. As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime/Court

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/3b60eee5-9e8a-49b4-bc97-7e2ded290f39.JPG/r622_532_3095_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg