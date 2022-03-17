news, latest-news, Share the Dignity, period poverty, women, shoalhaven

Would you rather use your last few dollars to buy food for your family, or use it to buy the tampons you need to get through the week? That's the choice facing many women in the Shoalhaven, who are experiencing period poverty. It's a choice women shouldn't have to make - and it is why a team of local Share the Dignity volunteers are calling out for donations to this month's Dignity Drive. READ MORE: The Dignity Drive is collecting period products - tampons, pads, period underwear, menstrual cups, and incontinence products - for women in need. The products donated in the Shoalhaven will go to women from the area, distributed through local women's refuges and health services. Local volunteer Leanne Semple said so far, donations are waning compared to previous years, but the team is always thankful for those who have given what they can. "We're not seeing as many donations in the boxes, and we're really hoping to get a big push for it in the last two weeks [of the campaign]. There is quite a great need in our region.," she said. "The thing is if you're female and struggling - perhaps you're homeless or a low income earner, there are many reasons why people can't afford period products - are you going to feed your kids or buy tampons? You know, it's a no-brainer. "We know and hear stories of people who've had to use wadded up newspaper, towels, or even those leftover socks from laundromats... It's just not okay, it's not dignified. "Se we really want to provide as many people as we possibly can with access to free period products." Around the Shoalhaven, period products (sealed in their original packaging) can be donated in Share the Dignity's recognisable bright pink boxes. They can be found at Woolworths stores region-wide, and additional locations in Nowra - Commonwealth Bank, Raine and Horne, Blooms the Chemist, and Shoalhaven Library. Ms Semple said the volunteers collect the period products at the end of the Dignity Drive, and share among women's services in the Shoalhaven first. "At the moment on our list we have Rosa Coordinated Women's Services, two local women's refuges, Waminda, the Youth Centre, CareSouth, Salt Ministries, and even Headspace," she said. "Whatever we do collect stays local. People can rest assured we meet local needs first, and then if there is an excess supply, we will move it along to other areas which may not have enough." Donation boxes may be filling up slowly across the region, but Share the Dignity volunteers are still celebrating the little wins along the way during the Dignity Drive. This year, they have already seen more reusable products such as menstrual cups being donated. Ms Semple said these will have a lasting impact for many women. "This week I heard from the girls at Blooms the Chemist who are looking after a donation box: she said there were 20 menstrual cups in there," she said. "We volunteers are high-fiving one another, because they are expensive... so we're very excited. "That's someone's period sorted. They don't need to worry about that and can focus on other things. "They have been short on supply, so to have 20 is phenomenal." Leanne Semple and Shirley Edwards have forged a bond through Share the Dignity - both volunteers are incredibly passionate about the cause. Since joining as volunteers around 2016, both agree that the local community, and Australians more broadly, have become far more comfortable discussing (and tackling) period poverty. Ms Semple said more media across Australia have been covering the issue compared to when she first started, when it was "like pulling teeth" to get coverage of the campaign. On a local level, support continues to grow. Nowra Library has been a long-time supporter of Share the Dignity, and many locals in the Bay and Basin know Mrs Edwards as the go-to woman for donations. She co-ordinates the local Christmas appeal, filling and distributing bags of essential items for women. Mrs Edwards said the contributions from her network continue to amaze. "It's funny, you kind of forget how many people know... a business owner in Huskisson asked me 'are you still doing those bags? I've just done a clean out of stock, do you want them?' I said yes please," she said. "My girls work and put notices up at work, and someone always knows someone, which is really lovely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/371da6ac-4580-4e90-9006-b97a376e82f3.jpg/r3_52_1019_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg