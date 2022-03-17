Wheels to Meals initiative continues to succeed

news, latest-news,

Social interaction is a luxury many of us take for granted. For older generations, who find themselves living alone, a day of socialising can make their entire month and that's what the 'Wheels to Meals' initiative aims to achieve. READ MORE: Many generous locations from across the Shoalhaven have been offering discounted lunches to the Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels clientele. March 16 was a super successful outing for the MOW team as they visited Matthew Fleming's Community Hub in Berry Street, Nowra. A delicious discounted feast was efficiently laid out for the 19 clients who attended the day. These outings not only provide a delicious meal for the group, they enable essential social interaction for the members which many of them struggle to at times get throughout their daily lives. Nowra Bomaderry Wheels to Meals Coordinator, Yadida Sekel said the socialising was great on the day and you could see the joy many of them had chatting to one another. "They all just chat and chat and chat and it's just really lovely," she said. It was client Hetty Immens birthday and she was presented with a cupcake birthday cake as she took another step into her 90s. Client Juan Alvarez also shared an impromptu talk, sharing a story from his life that enthralled everyone. "At Meals on Wheels, we know that each elderly person is a veritable library and it's wonderful when stories are shared amongst the group," Ms Sekel said. North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels has five branches which deliver meals to the homes of senior citizens. The team continue to welcome new volunteers who wish to come on board, with vacancies existing for specific roles such as Treasurer. Call 4422 5111 to discuss meals or volunteering.

