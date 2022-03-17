coronavirus,

Almost 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Shoalhaven as NSW's death toll from the virus passes 2000. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recorded 1103 cases of the virus from 458 positive PCR tests and 645 positive rapid antigen tests in the 24 hours to 4pm, NSW Health revealed. There were 599 new cases for Wollongong, 255 cases for Shellharbour, 184 cases for Shoalhaven and 65 for Kiama. Read more: Five women in NSW - three in their 70s and two in their 90s - died in the same time period, bringing the number of lives lost to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 2001. NSW recorded 20,087 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update. Excluding Wednesday's case numbers, which included missed figures from earlier days in the week, NSW hasn't recorded a day with more than 20,000 cases since January 26 when 21,030 infections were recorded. There are 1036 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 34 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Wednesday, when 1016 patients were being cared for, however, ICU numbers are down on yesterday, when 36 were in care. Of the new cases, 12,348 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7739 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

