news, latest-news, Shelley Hancock MP, holiday haven, shoalhaven city council, disability access, tourism

Major improvements are on the way for four Shoalhaven holiday destinations. Inclusive access cabins are set to be built at Holiday Haven parks in Shoalhaven Heads, Lake Conjola, Bendalong, and Swan Lake. South Coast MP Shelley Hancock made the announcement this week that a $500,000 state government grant would fund the proposed project. READ MORE: The four future cabins will have an accessible bathroom, kitchen and living area, along with a large verandah and entrance ramp with handrail. Ms Hancock said the addition of accessible cabins at the parks would give holidaymakers another reason to consider the the South Coast. "The Shoalhaven region is a one of Australia's top tourist destinations and the NSW Government is proud to provide funding that will now make this great part of the state more accessible to those with disability or limited mobility," Ms Hancock said. "So often a lack of accessible infrastructure can be a deterrent for a family looking to take a holiday and it is great that the South Coast can be a leader in providing accessible tourism options." The half-a-million dollar grant was awarded to Shoalhaven City Council - which owns the 12 Holiday Haven locations around the region - under the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund. Applicants to the scheme could receive grants of up to $500,000 specifically for improving the accessibility and inclusion of tourism experiences for people with disability.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-mY2rv5s8wP7qGjxdLK9LfB/d2f96397-de70-47ef-8196-b64e72440d48.JPG/r8_154_3001_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg