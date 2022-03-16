news, latest-news,

After a postponement because of the recent severe weather, a huge event is about to unfold in the Shoalhaven. On Saturday March 19 Bundanon's new world-class Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning will officially open to the public. READ MORE: The build of these amazing cultural facilities was supported by a $22.5 million investment from the Australian Government, $10.3 million from the NSW Government and other philanthropic support. The massive $34 million project is projected to drive visitation and cultural tourism to the Shoalhaven region. Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher and Ben Franklin, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Art and Regional Youth will together officially open the facility to the public. Jennifer Bott, AO Chairman and Rachel Kent CEO will welcome the many guests, including local MP's and dignitaries, current and former Board members in attendance. Bundanon initially opened its doors publicly on Saturday January 29 2022. In its first two weeks of opening, it welcomed over 3000 visitors through the new Art Museum. Over 100 people have joined as members, becoming a part of Bundanon's community of supporters and friends. The day will commence with official speeches that will start at 9:30am sharp You can find out more information at https://www.bundanon.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/efedc883-d326-4a30-b0a6-6a75b24a6df3.jpg/r15_397_5944_3747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg