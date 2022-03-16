newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Essential pet supplies are on their way to the Shoalhaven's flood affected families. On Monday, an RSPCA NSW Community Flood Relief Point will open at Sanctuary Point, to help out locals hit by last week's local flooding. Volunteers will be stocked up with cat and dog food, kitty litter, pet beds, leads and collars - all free for those in need. READ MORE: Supplies have been donated by RSCPA partner, the Petbarn Foundation, which is supporting flood-affected families and their pets across flooded areas of New South Wales and Queensland. The RSPCA NSW Community Flood Relief Point will open Monday, March 21, at The Country Club Sanctuary Point. It will run from 10am to 3pm.

