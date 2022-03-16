Shoalhaven COVID case numbers spike due to data processing issue

coronavirus,

A Wollongong woman in her 30s with COVID-19 has died overnight as the local health district case numbers spike. The woman was vaccinated against the virus and authorities reported she had serious underlying health conditions. The local health district recorded 1830 cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's update, with almost 300 of those in the Shoalhaven. 993 cases were from Wollongong, 447 from Shellharbour, 298 from Shoalhaven and 92 from Kiama. The surge in numbers locally and across NSW are due to a data processing issue of rapid antigen tests on the Service NSW app between March 13 and 14, NSW Health said. Read more: NSW recorded 30,402 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. On Tuesday, the state recorded 10,689 new cases, while 8911 were recorded on Monday. Saturday had 12,850 new cases and 13,093 were recorded on Sunday. Wednesday's numbers report 1016 COVID-19 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 36 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on Tuesday, when 1032 patients were being cared for with 38 in ICU. Of the new cases, 22,748 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7654 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/57201349-11b7-497f-9e30-045b24e4009b.jpg/r0_486_4032_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg