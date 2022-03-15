news, latest-news,

The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre (SEC) forecourt is being brought to life with an outdoor performance space, new greenery and a new public artwork. The SEC has been closed for a number of weeks as planned upgrades are being undertaken inside the complex to maintain the venue's reputation as the premier performing arts location on the South Coast. Outside, despite last week's big wet, the work is moving ahead, with new seating areas and a new sculpture installed. The upgrade will offer a beautiful space for people to relax, meet, and enjoy outdoor events, performances and social gatherings organised by the SEC. Read more: Shoalhaven based artist, Greer Taylor, has created a stunning artwork 'Towards the Sun' which plays on the ideas of lighting, both theatrical and sunlight, considers growth and nature and the ways we interact with the natural world. Funded by the NSW Government in association with Shoalhaven City Council through the Streets as Shared Spaces program, Creativity Connections is a project focused on bringing people together and offering new opportunities for community gatherings. It realises opportunities to enhance urban spaces and connection between them. Creativity Connections commissions local artists of note to create works that speak to the local area and local character, bringing new and diverse forms of public art to the region, inviting the community to participate in the creation of these new gathering spaces. Locally, Creativity Connections comprises three new public art installations: As well as the SEC work, artworks have also been installed for the Bomaderry Nowra Art Walk. A collection of 13 large and small photo decals by celebrated artist Tamara Dean lead people on a walk of discovery and exploration between Bomaderry and Nowra. The images are positioned in a variety of locations along the walk, some underfoot, some on walls, to encourage viewers to discover delights and consider the environment underfoot. Further south and at Ulladulla a 'Gateway' sculpture, commemorating the local communities and wildlife affected by the 2019/2020 bushfires has been erected at the Ulladulla Foreshore overlooking Ulladulla Harbour. Designed by local artist Dora Rognvaldsdottir, the project included groups and individuals from the community participating in workshops to sculpt native animals to make up a significant part of the sculpture. Gateway features three large, flame-like shapes that people can wander between as they explore the sculpture or admire as they sit on the grassy foreshore. Inside the SEC, stage two of the centre's planned improvements are continuing, including an upgrade to sound, lightning and audio-visual systems, a redesign of the centre's Encore Cafe and Bar to improve accessibility, all aimed to enhance customer experience. Works will include an expansion of the fire sprinkler system and improvements to the venue's public art, landscaping, and a new loading dock shelter to increase accessibility of equipment to the venue irrespective of weather. The doors of the entertainment centre are expected to reopen in April. Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

