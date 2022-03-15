Post-storm surge, is Shoalhaven water safe to drink?

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Recent severe weather is the likely cause of discoloured water flowing through the taps of some Shoalhaven residents. The deluge has compromised the water network in areas like Picton, Bargo, Tahmoor, and The Oaks, with Sydney Water advising residents on Monday to reduce water consumption as treatments were delayed. Multiple Shoalhaven Heads residents reported cloudy, brown water coming from taps at their homes on Tuesday morning. Read more: Shoalhaven Water said the region's wastewater treatment plants had returned to normal operation and were not impacted after the extreme weather, but added it is not unusual for discoloured water to still appear from taps. Cloudy water is generally safe for drinking, says Shoalhaven Water, but if it persists, residents are advised to report the issue. "If the water is cloudy at the start, you can run the tap for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear ... and then it will be perfectly fine to drink," operation liaison manager at Shoalhaven Water, Riley Goodman said. "But if you still notice discolouration, I would stay away from it if you can. It is generally safe to drink, but we don't recommend it." The extreme rainfall is likely to have deposited sediment into the raw water supply, causing the discolouration. Broken water mains over the busy holiday period was also listed as a potential cause. Swimming in the ocean should still be avoided if signs of pollution are present, including discoloured water, oil or scum visible in water, as well as litter or debris floating in water or on the tide line. Residents are advised to report concerns to Shoalhaven Water: 4429 3214.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/a525cd73-6b8a-412a-bf97-d52357c58e14.jpg/r3_0_1065_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg