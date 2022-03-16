news, latest-news,

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR With beautifully landscaped gardens and a classic weatherboard facade, this charming home is quintessentially Berry. Step beyond the lush front garden onto the stone-paved wrap verandah and through the wide front door to be greeted inside by stringybark timber floorboards, high ceilings and spacious rooms, an abundance of natural light and a delightful, relaxed vibe throughout. The formal living room at the front of the home opens up to the verandah with double french doors. Entertain at the rear of the house, with the spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen extending the width of the home. The kitchen acts as a hub, with quality appliances, 40mm stone, a large island bench and a full butler's pantry. Double french doors open to a covered outdoor entertaining area, featuring a full-service outdoor kitchen and views of the reserve. The backyard offers a level grassed area, low-maintenance landscaped gardens with a firepit area, bush outlook, and privacy. Cool off in summer with the outdoor shower. Relax at the end of the day in the main suite, spacious and offering both a bedding and lounge area, direct access to the verandah, walk-in robe and ensuite complete with bath. There are three additional bedrooms, each well proportioned and offering built-in robes. Set on a level 856sqm block and surrounded by quality homes in a highly sought-after location, 105 Parker Crescent is a perfect example of how new homes should be built and truly offers the best of Berry living.

