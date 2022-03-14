newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Nowra man has allegedly blown three times over the limit after a police pursuit at the weekend. Just after 12am on Sunday, March 13, Nowra Highway Patrol officers were conducting speed enforcement duties, when they detected a Proton sedan allegedly travelling at 108km/h in a 50km/h sign posted area along Meroo Road, Bomaderry. Police signalled the driver to pull over and began a pursuit after he failed to stop. The Proton stopped in Alfred Street, Bomaderry, and the driver - a 38-year-old man - was arrested after allegedly resisting officers. He was subject to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. The driver was taken to Nowra Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.167. The man was charged with: police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, exceed speed limit - over 45km/h; drive with high-range PCA; and resist police officer in execution of duty. Police said his driver's licence has been suspended. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, April 12. Read more crime and court here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/a0bbc002-90ad-4550-aa39-bc9387392c33.jpg/r3_0_1175_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg