What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Cabaret Spectacular Experience a fabulous series The Deadly South are putting on a brand new show each week. The kicker? Each one is built around an exciting theme. Local artists are challenging themselves to try something new, or put an interesting spin on a classic. The next show is Thursday March 17, 7pm at Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen. Book your tickets online. Farmers Markets Fresh and local favourites Got a hankering for the best fresh fruit and veg? Farmers markets are on this week at both Berry and Milton. Swing by Berry Showgrounds from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday (17 March) to pick up goodies from your favourite locals. If a weekend outing is more your speed, drop in to Milton Showgrounds on Saturday (19 March), 8.30am to 11.30am. Volleyball Tour Junior Beach Volleyball Volleyball NSW is excited to announce NSW Junior Beach Volleyball Tour Championships will take place in Mollymook. This year, the NSW BVT will run three days of exciting competition. In addition, there will free beach volleyball activities for everyone to have a go at this quintessential summer sport during the carnival. Check it out on March 18 to 20 at Mollymook Beach. Free Theatre The Silver Tunnel The surprise theatre hit of 2020 is touring NSW with free performances, carrying its inspiring message of 'choosing life'. The Silver Tunnel is a dark comedy with sparkling production, set in a graveyard and performed in a church. It also doubles as a venture to raise awareness and funds for the Rev Bill Crews Foundation, which protects poor and disadvantaged people. This weekend, The Silver Tunnel will play at Bay and Basin Uniting Church, in St Georges Basin. Shows will run on March 18 and 19. Book your free tickets online. Berry Motorfair Classic, collectible, cool Family-friendly car show, Berry Motorfair returns to paradise on Sunday, March 20, bigger than ever. The fair is a comprehensive community exhibition of over 100 classic, collectible and cool cars. Friends, families, and car enthusiasts can peruse the likes of Porsche's, Ferrari's, McLaren's, muscle cars, and more. There's plenty to experience, including food trucks, bars, live entertainment, market stalls, and raffle prizes. The event is fundraising for Lifeline, with an ambitious target of $100,000. Book your tickets online. The Rivoli Dancing through history From the 30s to the 60s, the Rivoli Dance Palace was Western Sydney's favourite dance hall. Demolished in 1973 to make way for an office, now nothing remains of 'The Riv' except memories. The Rivoli tells the stories of real people who danced there. Grooving into Ulladulla on Wednesday, March 23. Book your tickets online.

