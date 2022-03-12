news, latest-news,

With the recent downpour the region has seen in recent times, it's been a bleak few weeks for the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association. The seniors and junior teams have both seen cancellations in past rounds, which are coming at the worst time as games become increasingly pivotal. READ MORE: This weekends round for juniors is set to be the most important yet with the semi finals being played. Numerous club volunteers have been working around the clock in the past weeks to find suitable grounds for the games to be played on. "None of these games have been abandoned yet, many of the finals grounds are looking like they will pull through for play and we are doing everything we can to get the finals on for the Juniors," a spokesperson for Shoalhaven cricket said earlier this week. After working tirelessly the club's volunteers have been able to secure a number of grounds for the junior sides for their decisive semi final match ups. "We have been able to find enough dry grounds for all Stage 2, 3B and 3A Semi Finals to proceed thanks to the hard work of many volunteers from clubs all across the district," the spokesperson said. However it is not all sunshine for the local cricket world as a number of matches have still be abandoned. The list inlcudes; Clubs will continue to hold out hope that the weather will get better in coming weeks as washouts continue to dominate the cricket season. The community wishes luck to all teams playing this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/3c1e06d1-f253-4fc6-81cb-e6e051342cad.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg