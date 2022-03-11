Report being prepared for Coroner after Hyams Beach drowning

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner after a man drowned at Hyams Beach last Friday. Around 4:30pm Friday, March 8, emergency services were called to Hyams Beach at Jervis Bay, following reports four people - a man, a woman and two children - were struggling in the water. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed members of the public went to their assistance, with the children helped out of the water. The woman was able to return to shore. The children and woman were treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Shoalhaven Hospital in stable conditions. They have since been released from hospital. Five ambulance crews and officers attached to Bay and Basin Police Station attended the scene. Police have begun inquiries and urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

