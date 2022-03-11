Safety urged as deluge shifts Huskisson Spit

news, latest-news,

The east coast low and subsequent deluge across the South Coast has shifted the Huskisson Spit. NSW Marine Rescue has urged boaters to exercise caution on the water as the spit's structure is constantly shifting and debris are expected to flow from Currambene Creek. "We've got a huge amount of debris coming down ... people need to be very aware of it," said NSW Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit commander Tony Dagger. "My recommendation to anybody going out there would be check to it out beforehand by going up to Voyager Park at Huskisson. Take a look at the conditions and see where the the bar is and pay attention where the waves are." Mr Dagger recommended boaters planning to cross the bar should observe the waters for 20 minutes. "If you're going across the bar ... you observe for 20 minutes before for you go over it. And then you make a decision if those waves are too big, or if that currents pushing across too close." Huskisson resident and photographer Colin Whelan sent images to the South Coast Register showing the spit at a 0.6 metre low tide on Thursday morning. He sent an image from the same location and tide level from March 21, 2021, and added the extreme weather event had completely shifted the sand bar to the east. Colin added the typically "pristine" waters have now been left murky. Read more: Mr Dagger said the storm had also shifted the channel markers that lead boats through the bar, and to exercise caution. A hazardous surf warning is remains active on Friday for the South Coast, but is expected to ease through the day.

