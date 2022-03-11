newsletters, editors-pick-list,

I am on the beat. On the beat of a drum, which I have been beating for a long time - that people in our communities must take precautions to avoid themselves or family members from being a victim of frauds. As the technology in this world continues to advance, the fraudsters out there will use this for their advantage and your disadvantage. It is unfortunate to say but we find that the majority of fraud victim's are the most vulnerable. This would include the elderly, the young, peoples with physical or intellectual disabilities. Therefore, we must not only look after ourselves but making sure our other loved ones are not falling victim. Victims of fraud can sustain significant financial and psychological harm. The result of this can be devastating for businesses and individuals with a huge cost to the Australian economy and society. Some victims do not report fraud for a variety of reasons including being embarrassed as they might think that Police or family and friends will think less of them. Fraud can be committed in a variety of ways. Attempts to gain your personal information Scammers use all kinds of sneaky approaches to steal your personal details. Once obtained, they can use your identity to commit fraudulent activities such as using your credit card or opening a bank account. Buying or selling Scammers prey on consumers and businesses that are buying or selling products and services. Not every transaction is legitimate. Dating and romance Scammers take advantage of people looking for romantic partners, often via dating websites, apps or social media by pretending to be prospective companions. They play on emotional triggers to get you to provide money, gifts or personal details. Fake charities Scammers impersonate genuine charities and ask for donations or contact you claiming to collect money after natural disasters or major events. Investments If you are looking for a fast way to make money, watch out - scammers have invented all sorts of fake money-making opportunities to prey on your enthusiasm and get hold of your cash. Jobs and employment Jobs and employment scams trick you into handing over your money by offering you a 'guaranteed' way to make fast money or a high-paying job for little effort. Threats and extortion Scammers will use any means possible to steal your identity or your money - including threatening your life or 'hijacking' your computer. Unexpected money Scammers invent convincing and seemingly legitimate reasons to give you false hope about offers of money. There are no get-rich-quick schemes, so always think twice before handing over your details or dollars. Unexpected winnings Don't be lured by a surprise win. These scams try to trick you into giving money upfront or your personal information to receive a prize from a lottery or competition that you never entered. These are just a handful of the different types of deception offences out there. It is not only the vulnerable that get targeted, but also businesses. Even the local ice-creamery could be targeted. If that's the case I'm sure media will be there in time to get the inside 'scoop'. As always, in case of emergency, call (000) Non-Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local Police Station. To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime/Court Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/39689c19-92a5-4b97-a165-a2699c805166_rotated_270.JPG/r0_718_2304_2020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg