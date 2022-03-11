Mailbox: Letters to the editor
Call to move powerlines underground
Given the bushfires of previous years and the current flooding episodes and both have contributed to complaints about loss of communications across the state.
Therefore, I feel this is a good time to consider running our main power lines underground.
I realise this may be a technical difficulty but I feel sure we have the expertise to do this as we no longer need to have fires cause by falling powerlines or lost to flooding.
A Stephenson, Nowra
'Too many mistakes'
So Mr Morrison is campaigning on threats of war and Australia's safety at this coming federal election. It's not only despicable, but down right dangerous talk. A scare campaign and to score "brownie points". It's not about our safety, it's about his safety of holding his seat and government.
His government sold our Darwin Port to The Chinese, the very ones he's warning us of. So how concerned was he when that was done?
The present conflict with China and us was because of Morrison's insistence that inspectors be sent in to find where the COVID virus started. Was he trying to do a "Trump" or a failed "shirt fronting"? Look where it got us.
As for COVID, he kept telling us it was just the flu, knowing full well it was much more dangerous. Too late to act despite advice. Too late for the fires and floods. Too many mistakes. Is that the person you want leading our nation?
Audrey Hutchison
'Lack of preparedness' unacceptable
The flood disaster in Queensland and NSW is a reminder that the lessons of the Black Summer bushfires still haven't been learnt.
It was entirely predictable that Australia has a high and growing need for civil defence, to protect citizens from such disasters.
All the evidence points to Australia being exposed to more extreme meteorological hazards due to climate change as well as the short-term climate variability we have experienced before.
With Australian lives and even the survival of whole communities at stake, the over-optimism and lack of preparedness amongst the nation's political leadership is unacceptable.
Jim Allen
Look out for haemochromatosis
If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron.
People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers.
The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations.
But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death. So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au
Brook Roberts, President, Haemochromatosis Australia
