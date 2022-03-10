Nowra Bridge: extent of flood damage yet to be determined

news, latest-news,

Crews working on the Nowra Bridge project are watching and waiting, as river conditions leave them unable to fully assess any possible flood damage to the site. This week the Shoalhaven River peaked at 3.21m, following days of intense rain across the catchment. Floodwaters have since fallen - the Bureau of Meteorology issued a final flood warning for the Shoalhaven River on Wednesday afternoon - and the Shoalhaven River level was at 0.83m as of Thursday afternoon. READ MORE: A Transport for NSW spokesperson said its project team has noted some flood impacts so far, but is waiting for safe conditions to complete further inspections. "Timber and wood debris from upstream has become lodged around the bridge piers and other temporary work elements," the spokesperson said. "Some additional impacts have been observed on temporary works and scaffolding, which the project team is monitoring. "The full extent of impacts to the project cannot safely be assessed until the storm event passes and the floodwaters recede." Read more: Specialist teams use jet-skis to further secure Nowra bridgework barge During the flood peak, a barge from the bridge project was caught in the rushing waters. Transport for NSW said local Marine Rescue and emergency services crews assisted in saving it. "Transport for NSW has plans in place for potential flooding and early last week, the site was prepared, with items removed or secured in accordance with the project's emergency flood mitigation plan," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. "At the peak of the flood event on Tuesday, March 8, work crews successfully stabilised the temporary works barge, which was experiencing anchorage issues. "The barge has now been relocated upstream with additional anchorage to the shoreline. "This work was carried out with the assistance of a specialised marine rescue and emergency response team that accessed the barge with the aid of jet-skis."

