news, latest-news,

A Nowra dad who has battled adversity since coming to Australia is finally seeing his dreams come true.. Muhammad Nasir arrived in Australia five years ago from Pakistan with his young family and soon settled down in Nowra. But it wasn't all plain sailing. Despite holding two masters degrees in both aquaculture and zoology, Mr Nasir was unable to find any work. READ MORE: After more than 50 failed job applications, Mr Nasir found himself making ends meet through cleaning and delivering food. Early last year he turned to possibilities offered by TAFE NSW, enrolling in a Certificate IV in Business Administration. He hoped that this would finally put him on the path to securing a job with security that would properly support his family. It was here at TAFE that Mr Nassir gained foundational skills that would help him on the path to a new position. Before he had even finished his course, Mr Nassir's wishes came to life with the Manildra Group offering him a full-time job as a lab technician. He said that he wouldn't have accomplished what he has without the opportunity TAFE NSW presented. "I couldn't have done this without TAFE NSW and the things I learned in my course," he said. "Programs such as Microsoft Word and Excel have been extremely helpful in my job. It also helped me to understand WHS requirements and how to navigate some of the other systems at work." TAFE NSW Nowra's Business Administration teacher Lynsay McNiven said that Mr Nassir was a shining example of the foundational skills a business administration qualification can provide. "The skills you learn in a TAFE NSW business administration course are transferable to so many industries," Ms McNiven said. "Business administration these days isn't just about office skills, it's about things like leadership, emotional intelligence and public speaking." Mrs McNiven worked closely with Mr Nasir to support his learning journey and help him to overcome language barriers that he encountered. "It's wonderful to see Muhammad use those skills to branch out in his career," she said. Mr Nasir has entered a growing industry at the right time with roles within the business administration sector expected to grow by more than 12% in the next five years according to the Labour Market Information Portal. Mr Nasir plans to further pursue his study in food-related fields to expand his qualifications and provide a great future for himself and his family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/1eb92aa1-cc64-4825-b1ed-10facc12afe6.jpg/r0_96_1023_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg