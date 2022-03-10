newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Floodwaters are receding at St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet NSW SES has issued a final flood bulletin for the area, where flood levels are now below minor. As of Thursday morning, St Georges Basin at Island Point Road was 1.15m and falling; Sussex Inlet was at 0.75m and steady. READ MORE: Some small renewed rises are possible at Sussex Inlet during the next high tide, though the flood level should remain below minor. No further flooding is expected at St Georges Basin. The SES advises local creeks and streams will have higher flows over the coming days, and water could remain on low-lying causeways. Motorists should never drive through flood waters, which may have washed away road surfaces and could be deeper or faster-flowing than they look. For emergency assistance, contact SES: 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/6d29aaf6-1bc2-49c9-87e9-b732b20bd8ba.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg