4 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR This lovingly renovated, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located in the tightly held Cambewarra Village. The elevated double brick and tile residence sits on a 973sqm block, in a peaceful and leafy street, with mountain views to the rear and only a short walk to the public school. Following renovations, the property now boasts new windows, new window coverings, reverse-cycle air conditioning with three zones, new light fittings, new flooring, high ceilings and a woodfire in the lounge. The home has been fully repainted - inside and out. The three bathrooms have all been updated, while the modern kitchen features quality appliances and an incredible view. The versatile floorplan lends itself to further development, subject to council approval. The four spacious bedrooms all have built-in robes, and there is a possible fifth bedroom or study. The outdoor barbecue area and landscaped backyard are ideal for children or pets. An oversized garage offers ample storage and a carport for convenience. The sought-after location is just two minutes from Cambewarra Public School, a five-minute walk to the local store and post office, a five-minute drive to the supermarket, chemist, local and private schools and a 20-minute drive to the villages of Kangaroo Valley, Berry or Shoalhaven Heads.

