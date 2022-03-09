Emergency tree removal changes traffic conditions at South Nowra

news, latest-news,

Residents are advised of changed traffic conditions Wednesday evening on the Princes Highway at South Nowra. Transport for NSW crews will carry out emergency tree removal work requiring closure of the Princes Highway southbound at South Nowra, between Browns Road and Central Avenue. Work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am with southbound traffic diverted onto Flinders Road, Bellevue Street and Central Avenue. Read more: Intermittent stoppages will be required for northbound traffic and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanked drivers for their patience. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

