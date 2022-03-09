newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After the roaring success that was the Mollymook leg of the Australian Beach Volleyball Tournament in February, the young guns of the sport will now look to leave their mark. The NSW Junior Beach Volleyball Tour Championships will be held in Mollymook later this month over an action packed two days. READ MORE: The event will take place over the weekend of March 19 to 20 at Mollymook Beach. This tournament will showcase the best up and coming talent the sport has to offer in NSW. It is comprised of eight different legs spanning across eight different coastal locations across the state. The tournament will be comprised of five different age brackets. Formation will follow a pool play structure. Pool play means all teams in a certain 'pool' or division will play a full round robin against other teams in their pool, with the goal of moving on. There will be no qualifying event with teams nominating themselves to enter;. Volleyball NSW says this event will further their to goal to continue to provide meaningful opportunities to help nurture the growth of all the young athletes within the sport. There will be a number of activities for spectators including free beach volleyball activities, so everyone can have a go at the sport no matter their age. It is sure to be a fantastic event, so bookmark it in your calendar because the fast-paced nature of the sport is definitely something to behold. Information can be found at https://www.volleyballnsw.com.au/events/112203/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/cfbbdee1-5350-48e0-9060-e470289422c7.jpg/r1_39_767_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg