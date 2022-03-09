news, latest-news, shoalhaven, severe weather warnings, damaging winds, minor flood, damaging surf, east coast low

Two severe weather warnings and two flood warnings are active across the Shoalhaven today. Moderate flooding is currently affecting St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet, with a warning still active. Flooding has peaked overnight, and levels are expected to fall to minor today. READ MORE: Minor flooding is also occurring at Nowra and Terara, with levels unlikely to fall today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The Bureau this morning also issued warnings for damaging winds and damaging surf, which are impacting the wider South Coast. Wind gusts of over 90km/h are possible, and will be most likely to occur this morning. Overnight, gusts of 93km/h were recorded at both Point Perpendicular and Ulladulla. These strong winds are forecast to ease gradually during today. Very heavy surf is forecast to cause localised damage and coastal erosion. Dangerous surf conditions are being caused by the east coast low which has now moved offshore. As the low moves away into the Tasman Sea today, a large southerly swell will continue to push up the coast. Large and powerful waves may linger into Thursday along central parts of the coast, with a hazardous surf warning likely to be active, before easing. The Bureau urges people to stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas while the severe weather warnings are in place.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/45465052-0f5e-4375-8132-2ad25cb164fc.png/r0_177_700_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg