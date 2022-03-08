Shoalhaven Tigers see highs and lows at the second round of the Barrengarry Conference

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The second round of the Barrengarry Conference provided an exciting weekend of basketball that featured a variety of games from tight matchups to large blowouts. Let's catch you up on how our Shoalhaven Tigers teams fared and the players to watch out for. READ MORE: The U18 Black had a strong weekend winning both of their matchups. The boys secured their first win in a dominating fashion against Goulburn, 70-32, where their strong offensive weapons were too much for the opposition to handle. Finn Lochrin led with 14 points. The Black's second game was a close affair that really could have swung either way but they pulled off the one point victory over Wollindilly, 41-40. Ashley Roulston had a monster game with 17 points to lead his team to the win. Shoalhaven Tigers Black currently sit in first place as they look to continue their undefeated campaign. The U18 Gold had a rough weekend of matches losing all three of their game but they still showed great effort and fight. Their best match of the day was a narrow 38-41 loss to Goulburn. Ryan Alfano had a strong match scoring 14 points and almost willed his team to victory. The Tigers Gold currently sit in third place. The U16 Black also had a disappointing weekend as they lost all three of their matchups, however like the U18s Gold there were some highlights. In their matchup against their fellow Tigers Gold side they suffered a narrow 35-39 loss. Alexander Field and Mitchell Exton put in great performances for their sides scoring 15 and 12 points respectively. The team currently sits in third place with a 3-3 record, with lots of time to move up the ladder. The U16 Gold were in fact gold over the weekend securing two victories in their three games played. Their highlight of the day was a massive 49-16 win over Kiama where the team truly was firing on all cylinders. The team had a balanced scoring sheet with everyone getting involved in the action, led by Bryadan Daly's 12 and Mitchell Parrott's nine. The team currently sits tied for second place with Bateman's Bay with a 4-2 record. The U16 girls achieved a feat that's truly rare to see in the game of basketball was with back to back draws in both of their matchups - a 20-20 tie vs Illawarra and a 13-13 tie vs Wollondilly Lara Timmins led the Tigers in scoring with six against Illawarra and Kate Speer scored six to lead the charge against Wollondilly. The team currently sits in first place with three wins and two draws. The U14 Boys shook off a narrow loss to begin the day to go on to win both of their next two games and leave the weekend on a high. After starting the day with a one point loss to Batemans Bay, they went on to big wins in the next two matches convincingly dispatching Kiama 45-29 and Moss Vale 50-26. Harrison Frew led the scoring against Kiama with a big 16 points and Stephen Alfano followed it up with his own 16 point game against Moss Vale. The U14 Girls suffered a disappointing weekend with three losses. The final score did not represent the effort and hard work of the girls however as two of the matches were very close. The best match of the weekend for the U14 side was a narrow 24-26 loss to Merimbula. It came down to final moment but Merimbula was just able to sneak off with the win. Chloe Holloway scored eight points to lead the Shoalhaven side, with three of the other girls also scoring four points for an overall solid team effort. The U12 Girls also lost both of their matchups but again showed a lot of progress as they find their footing in the sport. Their first match-up was against Illawarra, narrowly losing 9-15. Their second matchup Goulburn losing 12-34. Georgia Hayburn led her team in scoring with five points against Goulburn. The community congratulates all the teams on their efforts across the weekend and is excited about the rest of the season.

