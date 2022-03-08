International Women's Day is an annual event close to my heart. In fact, it is my favourite day of the year. But when I was asked to write an opinion piece on what it meant to me I became blocked. Not because I didn't know what to say, but because I had too much to say. I even became emotional about the topic when my colleagues stepped in to share their thoughts on this special annual event. There I was chatting with my work mates - a solid mix of men and women - and all were sharing what International Women's Day meant to them. The general consensus was that while the single annual day to celebrate women was important, such acknowledgement should be considered every day of the year. Several of the men noted the women in their life and how they had been inspired by their strength and determination. The women in the team noted how they were grateful for the opportunities afforded them - including careers in journalism. That was something that once may not have been possible as it used to be a male-dominated industry. As for why International Women's Day is so important for me, the logical starting point is at home. I was raised by a family of strong, independent, capable women. My mother and grandmothers did whatever it took to survive and their example, albeit unintentionally, showed my sister and I that we could do anything. So when I started to grow up and learn that the rest of the world had imposed gender roles, ridiculous prejudices and limitations on women, I was (understandably) confused and a bit angry. International Women's Day brings out overwhelming emotions in me because I see these two equally important sides of the story. On one hand, there is immense pride and gratefulness for how far we have come; the women who made it possible; the women I know and love; and the fact that International Women's Day allows all of us to lift up the women in our lives. On the other, there is still sadness, frustration, and anger. We are still marching for justice and calling for an end to violence against women; we are asking those in power to do better by women. It is sad that these calls still need to be made. I feel so strongly about this day because we need it. Not for the corporate breakfasts or the pink cupcakes - but for the conversations it creates...And there is much more to be said.

