Nowra, Sussex Inlet braces for flash flooding as more rain set to pound the South Coast
After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the South Coast is bracing for at least another two days of torrential rain.
A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen today, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit Sydney and the South Coast on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
The Shoalhaven received 150mm of rainfall over the weekend which has caused river stream rises.
In 24 hours to 9:30am Sunday, Nowra received 115mm of rain.
The BoM has predicted up to 150mm across the Shoalhaven for Tuesday, March 8, with a renewed moderate flood warning issued early Monday morning.
Read more:
The SES Nowra Unit said there is an "immediate focus" on the Shoalhaven River levels with concerns for low lying areas across Nowra, Terara, Bolong and Sussex Inlet.
The Shoalhaven River at Nowra is expected to reach the moderate flood level of 3.30 metres by Monday afternoon. At Terara, the river is also expected to hit the moderate flood level of 3 metres by the afternoon.
The BoM has predicted Sussex Inlet may reach the near minor flood level of 0.90 metres during high tides Monday, with further rises to the moderate level of 1.20 metres possible through the week.
SES confirmed it is expected the following locations will be impacted by "dangerous" floodwaters:
- Shoalhaven Heads, Greenwell Pit, Culburra - Orient Point
- Bolong Road, to Broughton Ck Bridge and Burrier Rd
- Shoalhaven Ski Park and Coolendel Camping Reserve and Caravan Park
- Low lying areas along Sussex Inlet, including Ellmoos Avenue, Wunda Avenue, Carter Cresent, Banksia Street, Fairview Cresent, Nielson Lane
Residents in these areas are advised to prepare properties for flooding by:
- Staying up to date with information. Listen to flood warnings and follow the advice on how to protect yourself, family and property
- Lift personal possessions and important items
- Pack essential items in a waterproof bag: food, water, warm clothes, medications, valuables, important documents, toys for children in case you need to leave
- Keep your pets close by, always know where they are
- Clean up yards and secure moveable objects such as trampolines, BBQs and outdoor
- furniture
- Check on your family, friends and neighbours and share this information
- Farmers and rural property owners should commence preparing their properties:
- Move livestock, horses and other animals to higher ground. If this is not possible, start relocating them outside the area
- Ensure animals have enough food, fodder and access to water
- Secure all waste, chemicals, poisons, pesticides, gas tanks, tools and equipment in a locked area
- Lift pumps from dams and waterways
- Move tractors and farm vehicles to higher ground
SES urged drivers to exercise caution and make smart decisions on the roads.
Anyone who needs emergency assistance due to the rain can call the SES on 132 500.
Calls will be triaged, with the most urgent attended to first.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.