After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the South Coast is bracing for at least another two days of torrential rain. A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen today, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit Sydney and the South Coast on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned. The Shoalhaven received 150mm of rainfall over the weekend which has caused river stream rises. In 24 hours to 9:30am Sunday, Nowra received 115mm of rain. The BoM has predicted up to 150mm across the Shoalhaven for Tuesday, March 8, with a renewed moderate flood warning issued early Monday morning. Read more: The SES Nowra Unit said there is an "immediate focus" on the Shoalhaven River levels with concerns for low lying areas across Nowra, Terara, Bolong and Sussex Inlet. The Shoalhaven River at Nowra is expected to reach the moderate flood level of 3.30 metres by Monday afternoon. At Terara, the river is also expected to hit the moderate flood level of 3 metres by the afternoon. The BoM has predicted Sussex Inlet may reach the near minor flood level of 0.90 metres during high tides Monday, with further rises to the moderate level of 1.20 metres possible through the week. SES confirmed it is expected the following locations will be impacted by "dangerous" floodwaters: Residents in these areas are advised to prepare properties for flooding by: SES urged drivers to exercise caution and make smart decisions on the roads. Anyone who needs emergency assistance due to the rain can call the SES on 132 500. Calls will be triaged, with the most urgent attended to first. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

