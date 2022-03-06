news, latest-news,

Continued flooding is likely at St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet over the coming week, the Bureau of Meteorology warns. A flood watch for the region was updated this afternoon, for minor to moderate flooding along with high tides at both localities. Levels near the minor flood level are possible during high tides on today and tomorrow (Monday). Renewed rises to the moderate flood level are possible from Tuesday. READ MORE: The high tide is set to combine with local flooding, thanks to a surface trough which is dumping continued heavy rainfall across the South Coast region. A severe weather warning is also in place for this weather system. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are forecast to hit the South Coast during this evening (Sunday), with conditions extending into Monday morning. Local SES teams are offering sandbags to residents, and are urging those who need them to collect as early as possible. New South Wales SES is reminding all residents to stay well away from floodwaters. For emergency assistance, call the SES: 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/39b46b6f-612d-4f5e-9bc4-7810a6523c71.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg