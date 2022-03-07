newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Single-use face masks have emerged as one of the greatest threats to the marine environment and they were rightly targeted at a Huskisson cleanup on Sunday. Despite the South Coast beset by heavy rains and flash flooding in recent days, dozens of locals still got boots on the ground for the Cleanup Australia Day cause and filled more than 15 bags of trash collected from Huskisson Beach, Moona Moona Creek and Collingwood Beach. The 2022 Clean Up Australia Day included a 'citizen science project' to measure the extent of Australia's face mask litter, with volunteers across the country urged to tally the amount collected. Read more: Huskisson resident and Shoalhaven councillor Dr Evan Christen said around 50 face masks were collected at Sunday's cleanup. Dr Christen added that the recent rain deluge was a pertinent reminder that rubbish is pushed into the drains, creeks and waterways if not disposed of, and that every little bit helps to stop it ending up in the bay. "With this kind of rain, the next place those masks are going to end up is in the bay and in the worst outcome, wrapped around a fish or a turtle," he said. Dr Christen also listed cigarette butts, lolly wrappers, bits of broken balloon, soft drink cans and beer bottles as prominent items collected by the group. "Unfortunately people think it's okay if you put cigarettes in the sand, but clearly not. They hang around and don't break down," he said. "Quite a few plastic tags on bread bags were found, as well as the odd bit of a balloon and just loose bits of small plastic." Local environmental groups Keep Jervis Bay Unspoilt and Our Future Shoalhaven joined the cleanup and said more sessions will be planned in the near future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/3abc9ce6-e604-4914-af33-a04fc6e0c136.jpg/r0_55_756_482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg