Police have located the 84-year-old Nowra resident, who went missing yesterday afternoon. Joseph Savoca was found safe and well about 10am this morning (Sunday), near Ben's Walk at Nowra Showground. READ MORE: He was reported missing on Saturday afternoon when he could not be contacted; officers from Nowra Police Station were told told Mr Savoca last had contact with his family when they spoke to him on Friday, March 4. Officers from South Coast Police District commenced an investigation into his whereabouts, due to concerns for his welfare, before finding him this morning. Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

