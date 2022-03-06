news, latest-news, severe weather warning, moderate flood watch, shoalhaven, eurobodalla, south coast

Fresh warnings for heavy rain and potential flash flooding are active around the South Coast today, on top of a flood watch for local river systems. The Bureau of Meteorology issued the renewed severe weather warnings this morning. A severe weather warning is current for much of the South Coast, from around Moruya Heads and stretching north into neighbouring regions. READ MORE: It is triggered by a surface trough off the coast, which is expected to strengthen and bring moist moist south easterlies onto the South Coast, Illawarra, and parts of the Tablelands. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are forecast to hit the South Coast during this afternoon and into the evening, with conditions extending into Monday morning. Moderate flood warnings are currently in place for the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin; a minor flood warning is active for the Moruya and Deua Rivers system. New South Wales SES is reminding all residents to stay well away from floodwaters. For emergency assistance, call the SES: 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, call 000.

